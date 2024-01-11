WEST HAVEN, Utah (ABC4) — Several townhomes were evacuated on Wednesday night, Jan. 10, in Weber County after high carbon monoxide readings were found according to the Weber Fire District.

The high readings were a concern for fire officials, as the buildings, located near 1700 West and 1800 South, were electrically heated. Deputy Chief David Reed confirmed with ABC4 the carbon monoxide readings found levels up to 140.

Carbon monoxide – or CO – is an orderless, colorless, and tasteless gas that is produced when fuels such as gasoline, natural gas, wood, or charcoal are burned. Levels above 50 can start to become toxic to healthy adults, according to SPEC Sensors.

Investigators traced the source of the dangerous gas to a car in a garage that had been left running until it ran out of gas, Reed told ABC4. The owner had reportedly inadvertently left the car running.

Reed told ABC4 everyone has since been able to return to their townhomes and no one suffered any illness or injuries as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning.

If you believe you are suffering from symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, officials say you should leave your home or the area immediately and call 911. At low levels, mild symptoms could include headache, tiredness, dizziness and nausea. Higher levels or prolonged exposure to carbon monoxide can result in convulsions, loss of consciousness, or can even be fatal.