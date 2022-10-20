SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) arrested a 62-year-old man Thursday morning after he allegedly set up a ladder against a Ballpark neighborhood business so he could access its roof and steal copper wire.

The investigation started at 6:05 a.m. Thursday when an off-duty Unified Police officer saw a ladder against a business located near 1500 South Main St. while driving in the area.

The officer had previously heard about the business being targeted by criminals, and reportedly alerted police dispatch before spotting the suspect, Theodore Maciel, on the roof.

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

SLCPD officers responded to the scene with the assistance of a Salt Lake City Fire Department ladder truck, and officers safely took Maciel into custody.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Based on the preliminary investigation, officers believe Maciel caused “several thousand dollars worth of damage” while illegally accessing the business to steal copper wire.

Officers booked Maciel into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on felony counts of Burglary, Theft, Criminal Mischief and a misdemeanor count of Possession of Burglary Tools.

No further information is available at this time.