OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — Several persons of interest have been taken into custody following a fatal shooting at an Ogden intersection on Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to the Ogden Police Department.

The vehicle involved in the shooting was located as well. There are no outstanding suspects, officials say, nor is there any ongoing threat to public safety.

Officers responded to shots fired around 5 p.m. yesterday in the area of 12th Street and Harrison Blvd. Witnesses reportedly told authorities that they saw an individual firing at another vehicle and then fleeing the scene in their vehicle.

The victim, who police say was around 20 years of age, suffered a gunshot wound, He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His identity is being withheld pending family notifications.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who has information on the case should call Ogden Police at (801)629-8228.