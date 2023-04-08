An ongoing mudslide in Davis County destroyed a barn and trapped several residents. (Courtesy of Kaysville Fire Department)

FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) — Authorities are monitoring a mudslide after it trapped several Davis County residents and destroyed a barn in Fruit Heights earlier today, Apr. 8, according to Kaysville Fire Department.

Crews from multiple agencies responded to the mudslide, rescuing the trapped residents with help from bystanders. Two individuals were injured, with one treated on the scene and the other taken to a hospital to receive care for moderate injuries, according to officials.

While no homes have been impacted yet, one barn was destroyed by the slide.

Officials say the slide “is still active” and authorities “will remain on-scene mitigating and monitoring the situation.” If there are important updates to the situation, officials say the public will be notified.

The departments that contributed to the mitigation and rescues were Kaysville Fire Department, Farmington Fire Department, Davis County Sheriff’s Office, and Fruit Heights City officials.