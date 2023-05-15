HUNTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Several homes in Huntsville face evacuation as the South Fork of the Ogden River began overflowing sandbags on Sunday.

According to Weber County Emergency Manager Lisa Schwartz Gosline, one home was evacuated and employees at the Ruby Resort were evacuated as well. Gosline also told ABC4 that people living on a condemned property were also evacuated.

Many homes had volunteers helping with volunteers helping sandbag over the weekend in preparation for the flooding.

One local resident, Michael Gilchrist, said he made a ton of sandbags with volunteers right before Pineview Reservoir began flooding. According to the National Weather Service, low lying areas near the banks of the South Fork of Ogden River below Causey Reservoir is currently at the greatest risk of flooding. The areas are expected to receive “moderate” flood damage.

Just last week, parts of State Road 39 through Ogden Canyon were washed away due to the river’s rapid flow.

Officials are warning residents to stay away from rushing waters. The continued spring runoff from Utah’s winter record-breaking snowpack is causing rivers to run faster and higher than normal, creating hazardous conditions.

As of May 15, Utah still has 13.4 inches of snow water equivalent in the mountains, down from the peak of 30 inches in early April. Peak runoff is expected at the start of June.