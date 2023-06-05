GARDEN CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An semi-truck barreled through a Garden City structure after the driver said the truck’s brakes quit working late last week.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the incident happened just after 5 p.m. on Friday, June 2 in Garden City, near Bear Lake. The driver barreled through a light while traveling eastbound at the intersection of SR-30 and SR 89.

Aftermath of some storage sheds that were torn apart from a runaway semi truck in Garden City, Utah on Friday, June 2, 2023 (Image courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

The front end of a semi truck that suffered a brake failure, crashing through storage sheds before hitting a condo in Garden City, Utah (Image courtesy Utah Highway Patrol)

A semi-truck came to a stop after hitting a condo and a 1,000-gallon propane tank in Garden City, Utah (Image courtesy Utah Highway Patrol)

Aftermath of some storage sheds that were torn apart from a runaway semi truck in Garden City, Utah on Friday, June 2, 2023 (Image courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

The truck reportedly crashed through a parking lot and a fence before tearing through some storage sheds. It went through another parking lot before crashing into the corner of a condo and a 1,000-gallon propane tank and coming to a stop.

The driver of the semi-truck was taken to the hospital by an ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. Utah Highway Patrol said a passenger in the semi-truck suffered serious injuries and was flown to a local hospital.

Authorities have not updated the two’s condition. No other injuries have been reported as a result of the crash.

The propane tank reportedly suffered leaks after the crash, prompting evacuations of nearby residencies.

Several miles ahead of the intersection are a brake check area and a runaway truck ramp. According to the driver of the truck, the semi-truck’s brakes had failed but because of the truck’s speed and traffic in the area, the driver was unable to use the runaway ramp.

The intersection has had a history of runaway semi-trucks. In May 2022, a runaway semi-truck rolled over after a brake failure. The driver in that crash had tried to turn left at the light, but rolled onto the passenger side of the truck. There were no injuries.