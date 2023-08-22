LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) — Utah Highway Patrol has confirmed a four-vehicle crash on the I-15 in Layton on Tuesday afternoon after a semi-truck crashed into three other vehicles.

A semi-truck driver was traveling southbound on the I-15 when he says he hydroplaned and lost control of the vehicle between Hillfield Road and Church Street. The semi hit two cars in the number one lane and one car in the HOV lane with it coming to rest against the freeway barrier.

Fortunately, UHP reported there were no serious injuries despite the multiple vehicles involved. Some occupants received minor injuries but no one was transported to the hospital.

While there has been heavy rain throughout Utah today, UHP said there was not a lot of water in the area at the time of the crash. The cause of the crash has not yet been confirmed.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.