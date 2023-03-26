Semi-truck “loses control” rolls off the freeway into the Weber River. (Courtesy of Morgan County Fire & EMS)

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A semi-truck hauling 72,000 pounds of beer “lost control” and ran off the highway landing on the muddy banks of the Weber River earlier today, Mar. 26, according to Morgan County Fire & EMS.

Authorities responded to a report of a semi-truck sliding off the road on the I-84 near the Peterson exit around 2 p.m. today.

Upon arrival, authorities “quickly deployed HazMat Floatation Booms” to help control the fuel leaking from the truck and stop diesel from entering the river, according to officials.

Morgan Fire & EMS told the public in a social media post around 5:30 p.m. to expect the freeway to be closed in that area while the tow company extracts the semi from the “muddy water,” however they did not provide a time reference as to when the road would reopen.

The driver was treated on scene and did not require further immediate medical attention.

Morgan County Fire & EMS advised drivers to slow down as there have been multiple auto accidents over the past three days. Officials also said many semi-trucks have slid off the road in that particular area over the past few months.

“Please slow down as roads are once again ice and snow-covered,” Morgan County Fire & EMS officials said.