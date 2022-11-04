OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — A semi-truck in Ogden City was engulfed in flames overnight, causing an estimated $80,000 of damage and one person to be transported to the local hospital in unknown condition.

The Ogden City Fire Department said fire crews responded to the fire near the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue just after 1 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Crews reportedly arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the semi-truck’s engine compartment and sleeping quarters.

Firefighters from Ogden Fire and Roy Fire worked to extinguish the fire, reportedly having the fire under control and extinguished within 15 minutes.

The Fire Marshal’s office is currently investigating the origin and cause of the fire.