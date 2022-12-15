OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — A semi-truck driver suffered critical injuries following a load shift accident in Ogden on Thursday, Dec. 15, according to Lt. Will Farr with the Ogden Police Department.

Farr said the driver was driving eastbound on 1300 W Hinckley Drive around 10 a.m. when the traffic in front of him slowed down. As he hit his brakes, the load he was carrying on his truck came through the back of the trailer and through the cabin.

Courtesy of Weber Fire District

The impact left the driver with critical injuries, and he was transported to a local hospital.

Weber Fire District, Ogden City Fire, Roy City Fire, North View Fire and Riverdale City Fire assisted the police in extracting the pinned driver. They later requested additional help from Weber Fire Heavy Rescue 66 and Riverdale Fire Heavy Rescue 41.

No other vehicles were involved, and no other injuries were reported.

Farr confirmed alcohol impairment was not a suspected factor in the accident.