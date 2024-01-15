This is a developing story. ABC4.com will update this story as more information becomes available.

HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) — One person is dead after a semi-truck collided with a snowmobiler on US-40 near Strawberry Reservoir, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

The crash reportedly happened on Sunday night, Jan. 14, near the Chicken Creek parking area at Strawberry Reservoir in Wasatch County. Utah Highway Patrol said four snowmobilers were attempting to cross the highway as a semi-truck was traveling eastbound.

UHP said an initial investigation showed one of the snowmobiles pulled out onto the highway as the semi-truck was passing by. The snowmobile was struck by the semi-truck, killing the rider on the scene.

Officials have not released details regarding the rider, including their age, name or sex.

An investigation into the tragic accident is still ongoing.