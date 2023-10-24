SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The search for Libby Stimpson, the woman believed to have fallen into the high, rushing waters of the Weber River in the spring, has been called off “for now,” authorities said.

Sgt. Paul Babinsky, with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, told ABC4 on Tuesday that the search effort for the season concluded over the weekend, as the changing weather will make recovery operations more difficult.

The sheriff’s office spent roughly 4,000 hours searching for Stimpson over the last several months, Babinsky said. The 28-year-old went missing in May after she was believed to have been swept into the river while walking her dogs. Severe spring flooding had the river running exceptionally high and fast.

The final search of the season to recover Stimpson’s body was held Sunday when officials searched along a four-mile stretch of the river from Riverdale to Uintah.

While the recovery effort is on pause, Babinsky noted that his office is not giving up on finding Stimpson. The investigation remains active.