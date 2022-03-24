OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Ogden fire officials are asking the public for help with finding a person who is responsible for a fire that burned down multiple buildings.

The fire happened in a neighborhood near Monroe Blvd and 28th street. Officials say the fire broke out in June 2021, destroying an entire apartment building and multiple homes.

The fire department says they are confident it was arson and they say someone may have started the fire just trying to stay warm.

“I think in a lot of cases, it’s a warming fire. They’re trying to stay warm or they’re trying to cook a can of soup and they start a fire and then you know obviously that can get out of hand,” said Ogden City Fire Department Fire Marshal Kevin Brown.

Officials say in the last nine months, no leads have pointed them to any suspects which is why they are asking the public for help.