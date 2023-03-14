OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — Authorities remain actively searching for a missing 15-year-old girl reportedly last seen in Plain City on Friday, March 3.

According to the Ogden Police Department, Janessa Boney, 15, left home with a backpack on March 3. There were reportedly no indications at the time that Boney was upset or under duress.

Further investigation revealed that Boney may have left home with her 19-year-old friend. Officials believed the two are traveling toward the southern portion of Utah.

Ogden Police say they are following up on all investigative leads, but so far, Boney has not been found.

Anyone with information on Boney should call the Ogden City Police Department at 801-629-8821.