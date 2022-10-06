SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – A Saratoga Springs Police Officer was nearly hit and a patrol car was damaged by feeling suspects during an attempted arrest on Wednesday.

Saratoga Springs Police say the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5 when officers tracked a stolen SUV to a Saratoga Springs Walmart. Officers attempted to stop the SUV and prevent it from leaving, but the attempt quickly turned into a pursuit.

According to police, the SUV rammed into an officer’s patrol car, ran over an officer’s foot, and then fled. A pursuit began but was “quickly terminated” in Saratoga Springs. Soon after, the SUV was spotted again, reportedly traveling at high speeds going northbound on I-15 in Lehi. Police say the vehicle was speeding at 100 mph and the pursuit was once again terminated.

Around 9:30 p.m., roughly three hours after the initial incident, the Sandy Police Department found the stolen SUV unoccupied.

Police have not reported any arrests in connection to the incident.