SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — One man is dead and another is in police custody after an alleged road rage incident on I-15 spilled over on Sandy city streets, according to police.

Sandy Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Greg Moffit said the incident began on the interstate between two vehicles shortly before 9:30 a.m. this morning, but ended on S. Holiday Park Dr. Two individuals began fighting one another when at least one shot was fired.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Moffit said when police arrived on the scene, the victim was lying injured on the roadway. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The victim is believed to be in his 40s, according to Moffit.

The second driver was arrested. No word on possible charges at this time. No identities have yet been released.

This is a breaking story More updates will be added here as they become available.