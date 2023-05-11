SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A Roy man has been arrested after allegedly firing shots into another car that had a child inside during what police are calling a road rage incident at the start of May.

Through an investigation, police were able to identify Caleb Baldwin as a suspect in the shooting.

Baldwin was taken into custody on Tuesday, May 9, and faces three third-degree felony charges of aggravated assault, two second-degree felony charges of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and one third-degree felony charge of felony discharge of a firearm.

The victim told police on Tuesday, May 2, there were three people in her car including a child that was sitting in a car seat. She said when they pulled up next to a white GMC Terrain on, the passenger sitting in the front seat, later identified as Baldwin, was holding a gun. Baldwin allegedly told the woman to pull over before ultimately firing at the car “several” times.

According to the police report, there were several bullet holes in the victim’s vehicle, including one bullet lodged into the headrest where one victim was sitting.

Police brought Baldwin into custody and produced a lineup, where one of the victims reportedly positively identified Baldwin.

Police said they recovered a gun while executing a search warrant of the suspect’s car and home. Baldwin denied being involved in the incident and denied owning a gun. Other residents of the home reportedly denied owning a gun as well.

According to the police report, Baldwin has a history of firearm possession.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.