ROY, Utah (ABC4) — Certain sanctions have been enforced on Roy High School after its students were found to have directed “derogatory comments and barking” at a player during a basketball game last month.

The Weber County School District along with Granite School District investigated allegations that Roy High School students chanted racial slurs at a player from Hunter High School during a boys basketball game that happened on Friday, Jan. 13. The chants were reportedly made by individuals who were part of the Roy High School student section.

In a statement released on Monday, Feb. 13, representatives from Roy High School said the investigation determined there were violations of the Utah High School Activities Association Sportsmanship Policy and the Weber School District Policy 4120, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color and national origin, sex, handicap or disability.

The following sanctions will be enforced at the school due to the violations:

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Spectators will not be allowed to taunt or make any type of animal noise or any other cheer/chant that is meant to bait, anger, embarrass, ridicule or demean others

The Roy High student section will be moved to the upper section of the stands for at least the next two basketball games at Roy High

All spectators are expected to abide by the UHSAA Sportsmanship Policy

Further violations of the UHSAA Fan and Spectator Policy will result in removal from the game and a loss of privileges, as per these guidelines.

In addition to the sanctions, there will reportedly also be more staff added to the basketball games to monitor and address inappropriate behavior.

“As a school, we recognize and acknowledge our behavior has been harmful to others,” representatives from Roy High said. “We sincerely apologize to Hunter High and any other communities that have been impacted by these actions.”