SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A police officer in eastern Utah was injured Sunday evening when an erratic driver crashed head-on into a squad car.

The Roosevelt Police Department said the crash happened just west of Roosevelt as officers were trying to stop a wrong-way driver on Highway 40.

The driver was allegedly going west in the outside eastbound lane.

In an attempt to stop the driver, one of the officers placed his squad car in the outside eastbound lane with his lights flashing.

This prompted the driver to veer around the squad car and back into the eastbound lane. That’s when the driver collided with the other officer’s squad car, a police pickup.

The officer involved in the crash suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized. Doctors at Uintah Basin Medical Center evaluated his wounds and released him, police said.

The Utah Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash, said the driver was also hospitalized with minor injuries.

Investigators added that the driver’s erratic behavior might have been due to a medical condition. No details about the driver’s identity were released.

UHP said that the two vehicles involved in the crash were traveling fairly slow, between 30 and 35 mph.

The crash remains under investigation.