WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) –Weber County Sheriff’s Office said that drivers should pay attention, as there was a large rock slide on the North Ogden Divide Monday night.

Weber County Sheriff’s Office deputies asked travelers in Ogden Canyon and the North Ogden Divide to drive slower and pay attention, they posted on Facebook.

Courtesy of Weber County Sheriff’s Office

“With the warmer weather and wet conditions, we are getting several reports of rocks in the roadway,” the post said.

According to Weber County Sheriff’s office, several rocks had slid off the mountain and blocked the road at around 9 p.m. Monday night. They said Weber County Roads Departments were called out to the incident.

The Weber County Roads Department cleared the road using heavy equipment. They said no injuries or damaged property were reported.