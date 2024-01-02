RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4) — In a live press conference this afternoon, Riverdale Police Chief Casey Warren gave a clearer timeline of the cyber kidnapping of Chinese exchange student Kai Zhuang.

Warren said the 17-year-old student has returned to China with his family. He disappeared on the morning of Dec. 28 and was located on New Year’s Eve in a canyon in a tent just outside Brigham City.

Warren explained that the cyber kidnappers appear to be located in China. They seemed to have been in contact with Zhuang for a month before his disappearance. Warren said the FBI briefed local investigators about similar cases with similar motives both in the U.S. and worldwide.

“I’m glad [the kidnappers] are not here in the U.S., but I wish they were so we could hold them responsible,” said Warren. He said he had faith Chinese officials would continue the investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice.

How did it work?

When the investigation into Zhuang’s disappearance began, they found it difficult to track him because his phone was turned off, and there had been no recent activity on his bank accounts.

“So we had to work backward,” said Warren.

By going through Zhuang’s past phone records and bank transactions, they found Zhuang had been asking his family for additional money above and beyond what he would normally ask for. Investigators believe this was the start of the extortion scam. Warren said it is believed the cyber kidnappers were threatening Kai with violence against his family if he didn’t pay.

When his family began to complain about the amount of money Kai was requesting, the kidnappers changed their methods. It is believed they used Skype and/or Facetime calls to force Kai into saying things they could record and then manipulate. Those recordings and photos were later sent to the Zhuang family, along with ransom demands.

The cyber kidnappers used fear on both sides to extort around $80,000 from the Zhuang family, according to Warren. The student was told not to call his parents, and the parents were told their son was in the cyber kidnappers’ custody. Both sides believed they are protecting the other.

“It’s kind of like a double-blind, if you will,” said Warren.

Timeline of events

While Kai Zhuang was sending money to the cyber kidnappers throughout December 2023, he traveled to Provo on Dec. 20, where he allegedly purchased some camping gear. Local residents saw Zhuang walking around with the camping gear, and due to the weather and his age, police were asked to investigate. At the time, police contacted his host family in Riverdale and found out he was not supposed to be there. Police put the 17-year-old back on a train to Riverdale. At no time did Kai tell police about what was happening to him.

On Dec. 28, Zhuang’s family back in China were contacted by the cyber kidnappers with ransome demands. The family reached out first to their liaison with the student exchange program, which led to them contacting the school in Riverdale. The school then notified Zhuang’s host family and the police. The host family was not aware that Zhuang had even left.

Warren said when investigators searched the host family’s home, they did not find the camping gear Zhuang had purchased. Looking at security camera footage from the surrounding neighborhoods and nearby businesses, they spotted Zhuang leaving the house at around 5:30 a.m. on the morning of the 28th.

However, videos showed he did not have the camping gear with him the morning he disappeared. Also by this time, he had turned his phone off so that it could not be pinged by investigators.

But in looking through previous phone records, they did notice that he had been near a Brigham City cell phone tower on Dec. 23 — the only tower in the vicinity. It is believed Zhuang brought the camping gear to its location that day. Forty-five minutes later, after likely taking a ride service, police say he was back in Riverdale with none the wiser. He had also made several trips to his bank in Ogden before his disappearance.

Warren said Weber County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue Drone Team joined the investigation, scanning a huge geographical location around Riverdale first. By the 31st, investigators felt more certain he was near Brigham City, and the drone team again scanned that area. Department of Public Safety helicopters were also called into service. Neither were successful in finding the campsite.

However, Warren said it was a hunch by Riverdale Police Sgt. Derek Engstrom which led to Zhuang’s successful recovery. While searching along a creek in the canyon, Warren said Engstrom found an easy crossing point across the creek. He decided to hike up the trail near there and shortly came across Zhuang’s tent.

Warren said Zhuang was relieved by Engstrom’s appearance, and he asked to contact his family to see if they were safe. Zhuang himself was not safe, as he had been in the tent in very cold weather with only the bare necessities for survival — a sleeping bag, a heat blanket and “very limited water and food,” said Warren. Zhuang also had a couple of cell phones which police believed he was using to talk to the cyber kidnappers.

Kai asked for a cheeseburger, which officers got for him, and soon, he was on his way back to Riverdale. Zhuang’s family, meanwhile, had flown to the U.S., and within a few hours, they were reunited with their son. The family has since returned to China, Warren said.

Warren said investigators, ranging from his officers to Weber County teams to Brigham City officers to the FBI worked “around the clock” to find the student. He said some officers worked 36 hours straight to locate Zhuang.

Warren compared the cyber kidnapping to other social media extortion attempts that have occurred in Utah. Usually, in these cases, the criminals strike up a fake romantic relationship with someone online, asking for explicit photos or information. Those items are then used to blackmail the victim.

Warren said in either case, the first thing you should do is call the police.

“Cease contact, don’t send money,” said Warren.

Once contact stops, Warren said the scammers move on to their next targets.