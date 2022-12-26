OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue saved a dog that was stranded above a frozen waterfall on Christmas Day.

In a Facebook post, the search and rescue team says a local man was hiking near Waterfall Canyon on Christmas Eve when he was separated from his dog named Nala. He tried to look for her but was unable to find her before nightfall.

According to AllTrails, Waterfall Canyon is a 2.4-mile, out-and-back, “moderately challenging” trail near Ogden, Utah. It takes about two hours to complete the route.

On Sunday, Dec. 25, Nala’s owner went back to the trail to search for her. Around 1 p.m., family members of the hiker reported to authorities that he was missing because he was not returning any of their calls and texts.

It later turned out that he was just in an area with limited cell service. The hiker told officials he has located Nala above a frozen waterfall, but he was unable to reach her due to the steep and icy terrain.

Courtesy of Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue

Weber County’s search and rescue team responded as a result. A drone from the rescue team was able to spot Nala above the waterfall. Rescue members kept their eyes on the dog as the climb team hiked the trail to reach her.

The search and rescue team said Nala was a little apprehensive of her rescuers at first, but she finally approached them after “a little help with the buzzing sound of the drone,” and was safely brought down from the mountain.

The dog reportedly suffered a few minor injuries but was otherwise fine. Nala was reunited with her owner once the rescue team brought her down to the trailhead parking lot.