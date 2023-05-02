LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Family and loved ones are mourning the loss of the North Logan soldier who was killed in a tragic U.S. Army helicopter crash in Alaska on April 27.

Warrant Officer One Stewart Duane Wayment was on his way back to Fort Wainwright when two AH-64 Apache Helicopters crashed mid-flight. Wayment and two others passed away from the crash.

Wayment served some time in the National Guard but later transitioned over to the Army to help provide more for his wife and three little boys.

Warrant Officer One Samuel Malachowski, who was good friends with Wayment, said his family “was absolutely everything to him.”

“He looked forward to getting home to see them each day and being with them, spending time with them and making good memories. That was everything he lived for,” Malachowski said.

When speaking to those closest to him, we were told that Wayment loved deeply and served proudly.

Malachowski said Wayment had a passion for serving his country. “He was very interested in being a gun pilot, flying Apaches and the mission that it entails. He was quite a patriotic person and that’s what he wanted to do.”

Friends and family of Wayment say his kind spirit, love for his family, his patriotism, and gentle heart will be missed by all who knew him.

“He was someone I could go to, and I know he’d do that for anyone on the street,” said Malachowski. “He was a true, loyal friend, and he was very, very smart. I’d jokingly call him Siri because he had an answer to every question I may have had.”

Malachowski set up a GoFundMe page to help Wayment’s wife provide for their three children and secure them as they try to find their new normal.

“I would just say, pray for his family, pray for a way they can transition and heal from this,” he said. “His family is devastated as well as the army community.”