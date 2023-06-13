OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — A child was bit by a rattlesnake Tuesday, June 13, on a trail in Ogden, according to the Ogden Police Department.

Authorities rescue a child on the Ogden 27th Street Trailhead. A hiker took this photo after authorities ran past her looking for a child who was bit by a rattlesnake.

Around 2 p.m., a child was reported to have been bitten by a rattlesnake on the Ogden 27th Street Trailhead. Two Ogden police officers ran up the trail to find the child and bring him to safety. The condition of the child is not being released at this time.

One hiker confirmed the events saying she had just finished her hike when a cop asked her if she had passed a mom whose child had been bitten by a snake.

Ogden Fire authorities said rattlesnakes are coming out of hibernation at this time in search of food and heat from the sun.

They said they usually are found in the same areas we recreate in, however, that doesn’t mean the public should stay indoors.

“It’s okay to be out and recreate, be safe and keep your eyes out for snakes,” Ogden Fire Deputy Chief Mike Slater said. “If you see a snake just kind of avoid them and go the other direction and they should go on their own way.”

Slater said experts say most snake bites happen because someone tries to kill the rattlesnake or pick it up. It is unknown at this time what led to the rattlesnake bite on the Ogden trail.

