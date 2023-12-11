LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — One of the nation’s favorite chicken chains — Raising Cane’s — is opening up a new location in Logan, less than a mile from Utah State University.

Logan’s new Raising Cane’s is set to open its doors on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 1165 N. Main St.

The opening will reportedly kick off with a “Lucky 20” drawing, awarding 20 customers ages 13 or older with free Cane’s for a year. Entries for the raffle will be accepted between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on the day.

The winners will be announced shortly after, a release states. Customers must be present to win.

Courtesy of Raising Cane’s

Courtesy of Raising Cane’s

Courtesy of Raising Cane’s

Courtesy of Raising Cane’s



Courtesy of Raising Cane’s

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will also be happening at 9:30 a.m., with Logan city officials and representatives from the Cache Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Utah State students now have a new restaurant to look forward to eating at — Post Malone’s beloved Raising Cane’s!