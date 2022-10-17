PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — Provo Police Chief Fred Ross resigned his office on Sunday, according to a press release from city officials that was issued this morning.

“It has become evident that my fit within the Provo Police Department as the chief has been determined to not be sustainable,” stated Ross. “After discussing this with my family, I’ve determined it is in my best interest personally and professionally to resign my position as Chief of Police, effective immediately. I thank you sincerely for the honor of serving you, the department, and the people of Provo.”

Mayor Michelle Kaufusi appointed Captain Troy Beebe as the acting Provo Police Chief this morning at 9 a.m. Kaufusi said Beeb has a 29-year law enforcement career, with 24 years spent with Provo. He has also worked for the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

“In accepting Chief Ross’ resignation, it became important to unify the department quickly,” said Kaufusi. “Captain Beebe has deep roots to our community, as well as invested time within this department. We appreciate his willingness to bring his skills and knowledge as we seek a smooth transition.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Provo is the community I grew up in and where I’ve chosen to serve professionally,” said Beebe. “We will move forward doing what we do best: community policing and crime prevention. Provo City attracts officers of the highest caliber—all invested in the Provo Way, which is professional policing with compassion. This high standard of policing service remains unchanged as we move forward.”