PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A member of Park City Council was found guilty for disorderly conduct this week after an incident with cross country skiers this past winter, according to the Summit County Justice Court.

Councilman Jeremy Rubell, 43, was reportedly fined $160.

On Dec. 29, 2022, Rubell, a Nordic ski instructor employed by White Pine Touring, was reportedly instructing three Park City residents in cross country skiing. The students were a husband, wife, and their daughter, according to the probable cause statement.

The instructor and students were reportedly standing on the number one tee of the Park City Golf Club, which at the time was serving as a cross-country ski track.

Rubell reportedly lives in a home that is adjacent to the portion of the cross-country ski track where the instructor and students were standing. At this time, Rubell was blowing snow off the back deck of his home, according to the probable cause statement.

The ski instructor reported that Rubell had gestured to him using his middle finger, and that he returned the gesture. He said that Rubel then “immediately lost his cool and launched into a profanity-laden tirade,” according to the probable cause statement.

According to the students in the probable cause statement, Rubell was cursing and yelling for several minutes. They said they thought it was a joke at first, but it became clear that it was not, calling the situation “out of control.”

The adult male student reportedly called Rubell’s conduct “a little uncomfortable” and “unfortunate.” According to the adult female student, there were several other people in the area who could hear the incident. She noted that their ski instructor ultimately asked them to move locations, according to the probable cause statement.

The teenage students reported that Rubell “got very vulgar very quickly.”