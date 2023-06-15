OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — Potholes seem to plague Utah every spring. Much like spring flowers, they seem to appear just as the snow begins to melt, and Utah’s record-breaking winter may have added to the problem.

Cities are working overtime to fill as many potholes as possible each day all while working on projects that can only be done during summer months. In Ogden, residents can help the street crews by reporting potholes online.

Like many cities in northern Utah, Ogden used tons and tons of salt on the roads this winter. In fact, the city used upwards of $250,000 worth of salt to keep streets clear of ice.

“It starts to kind of corrode some of the softer areas,” Ogden Public Services Operations Manager Vincent Ramos stated referring to the salt/sand mixture the city uses. “The areas that are more prone to potholes.”

Along with the different salt solutions used on the streets, constant plowing added to the erosion of the pavement. He said this work began in October and remained constant for nearly six months. He added: “As you know, we had a long winter. We went from snow plowing to flood season, and then potholes.”

Now that flooding concerns have mostly dried up, the city is focusing on road work. Potholes are just a small piece of the work crews need to complete before the snow returns. Ramos said they are trying to fill as many as they can. Last month alone, crews filled a little over 1,000 potholes.

“Unless you’re driving a big SUV or truck people are having to swerve, sometimes into the median, just to avoid these huge sections of road that are sunken in,” Odgen resident Brain Loftus told ABC4.

Loftus said he mixes up his daily commute to avoid areas that seem to be especially bad. Even then, he said it is impossible to pick any route that is clear of potholes. He worries this is slowly causing his car to wear down.

“Nobody can really measure how much damage those potholes are doing overtime versus if they weren’t even there,” he said. Loftus keeps his eyes peeled for potholes while he is out driving after he learned his lesson the hard way. “[In] one of my previous cars I hit a pothole and shattered the two wheels on the passenger side.” This, he said, cost him a full paycheck.

“Both city and state regulations say that vehicles have to be safe for the roads but what about the roads being safe for our vehicles?” Loftus asked.

“We’re trying to fill them as much as we can,” emphasized Ramos. He said most of the city’s manpower is used to work on scheduled road projects and anyone they can spare is sent out to fill potholes. He added, “We have one to three trucks out at a time, a day, to fill potholes and we keep a list.”

To make that list as accurate as possible, Ramos said they need the residents’ help. People can go online to ogdencity.com to report the address of a pothole and submit a picture of it. Doing so ensures that crews take care of it.

As the city works to fill potholes and complete summer projects, Ramos asks for residents to be patient with crews.