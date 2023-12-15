NORTH LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — The North Park Police Department and the Utah Department of Public Safety are asking for help in locating a teenage girl who they say is missing and possibly endangered.

Cayenne Alisa Beard, 17, is described as a woman standing at 5 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs about 250 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair. She may also go by the last name Weber.

DPS officials said she was last seen on Monday, Dec. 11 around 10 p.m. at her home in North Logan. She reportedly left her phone at home and does not have a car.

“Cayenne gave no indication of where she was going,” said DPS in a release. “Investigators believe Cayenne was picked up by an unknown person of interest.”

Anyone with information on Beard’s whereabouts is asked to call either the North Park Police Department at (435)-753-7600, the Cache County Dispatch at (435)-753-7555 or (435)-755-1000 or call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678.