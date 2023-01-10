RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Police say a suspect who allegedly set fire to a Riverdale mobile home Sunday did it on purpose for $800.

Sigifredo Gomez Torres, 18, has been booked by the Weber County Sherriff’s Office and faces one first-degree felony count of aggravated arson.

Riverdale Police Officers responded to a structure fire near 600 West and 4400 South Sunday, where they found a mobile home engulfed in flames. Through investigation, after fire crews put the fire out, police reportedly believed the fire was likely arson.

Police say they spoke to several people in the area, including Torres, as part of the investigation. According to police, Torres’ nose seemed to be red from a burn and skin was peeling off it. Witnesses reported seeing two to three people run from the area after the trailer was set ablaze.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Detectives reportedly approached Torres at his residence after finding a cell phone, a lighter, and two facemasks near the stairs of the burnt mobile home.

Torres was safely taken into custody and reportedly admitted to officers that he lit the fire in the mobile home after his aunt who owned it offered him $800 to burn it down.