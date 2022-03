OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police have issued a silver alert for a 75-year-old man who is missing out of Weber County Friday evening.

James Buchanan, 75, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black T-shirt around 8:30 p.m. Police say Buchanan has dementia and type 2 diabetes.

Buchanan’s last known location was 5540 South 1050 East in South Ogden. He has brown hair and hazel eyes ad is 5 feet 7 inches tall.

If you have any information on Buchanan’s whereabouts please call the South Ogden Police Department at 801-395-8821 or call 911.