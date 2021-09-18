Police searching for armed robber who held up Roy gas station

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for an armed suspect who robbed a gas station in Roy on Friday night.

The Roy City Police Department says the robbery happened at a Shell gas station located at 3995 S 1900 W. The suspect held the store attendant at gunpoint and proceeded to rob the cash register.

The suspect is a man and was last seen wearing what officials say is a long wig, a red-checkered flannel shirt, blue pants, a blue and white cap, and a bright blue face covering.

(Courtesy of the Roy City Police Department)

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to contact Detective Frawley by email at jfrawley@royutah.org or private message the police department’s Facebook page.