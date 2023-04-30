BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Police are asking for public assistance in finding two missing adolescents, ages 15 and 16, who reportedly ran away from an addiction treatment center in Brigham City.

Brigham City Police are looking for JHenry Carroll and Jack Payne from California who they say ran away from the Catalyst RTC addiction treatment center, according to a social media post posted today.

Police are looking for two teenage boys from California who allegedly ran away from a treatment center in Brigham City, Utah around Apr. 30. (Courtesy of Brigham City Police) Police are looking for two teenage boys from California who allegedly ran away from a treatment center in Brigham City, Utah around Apr. 30. (Courtesy of Brigham City Police)

A witness reportedly told police the two teenagers had plans to go to Ogden, then make their way to Salt Lake City, and eventually back to Los Angeles. Police say one of the males has friends at a skate park in Weber County.

The police have reached out to their families who say they have not received any word from the juveniles.

Carroll is 5 feet 7 inches and 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in dark jeans, a black coat, and black shoes, according to authorities. Payne is 5 feet 5 inches and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in dark jeans and white shoes.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police are asking the public to contact Box Elder Communications Center with any information on the juveniles. You can contact authorities using the non-emergency line: (435) 723-5227.