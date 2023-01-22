NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in serious condition after a driver slammed into the back of broken-down car, pinning him between his own car and the broken-down car Saturday night.

Trooper Mike Alexander, Utah Highway Patrol, says the accident happened just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 21. A car had reportedly broken down on the side the road next to the on-ramp of southbound I-15, from Beck St. to US 89 in North Salt Lake.

Trooper Alexander says a man stopped to help the individual with the broken-down car, parking in front of their vehicle.

While the man was working on the broken-down car, a passing driver reportedly crashed into the back of the car, pinning the man in between the broken-down car and his own car.

The driver allegedly fled the scene, though Alexander says that witnesses were able to call in the incident and track down the driver. That person was then arrested for DUI.

The southbound freeway was closed down but has since been reopened.

The man who was pinned was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

No further information is available at this time.