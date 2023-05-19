LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) — Police are investigating a triple homicide in Layton Friday morning.

Details are limited, but Lt. Travis Lyman with the Layton Police Department confirms that officers are working on a triple homicide at the 1800 block of East Gentile Street.

A 34-year-old suspect is in custody, Lyman said. The male suspect reportedly called the police himself at 9:45 a.m. Authorities are now waiting for a search warrant to go into the home.

The identities of the victims will not be released before family members are notified.

ABC4 has a crew en route to the scene. This is a developing story.