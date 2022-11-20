HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) — Some residents near South 5100 West in Herriman are under a shelter-in-place this evening as a SWAT team negotiates with a gunman, according to police.

Residents are asked to stay in their basements temporarily as the situation unfolds in the 13000 block. Only residents near Towne Center need to stay in place, police have noted.

Herriman Dpty. Chief Cody Stromberg tells ABC4 police have been on the scene since 3:45 p.m. this afternoon after the gunman, a combat veteran with a history of post-traumatic stress disorder, fired his gun into the neighborhood after threatening suicide. Stromberg said officers are attempting to get the man help for mental health issues.

The gunman has only threatened himself so far, according to police. As of 8:05 p.m., officers are still negotiating with the man.