SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – New information is being released regarding the death of Joe Salas, whose body was found in the Jordan River on June 9, 2021.

Security camera footage shows two suspects, believed to be a man and a woman, who Salt Lake City Police say allegedly used Salas’ credit card to rent a room at a Draper hotel.

The suspects are seen in the video taking stolen items from the hotel and loading them into a vehicle, which police say appears to be a green Dodge Durango.

Police are seeking any information on the individuals seen in the security footage.

The individuals reportedly rented the room using Salas’ credit card between Oct. 6 and Oct. 12, several months after Salas’ body was found. Police are also stating that the red backpack that Salas was reportedly wearing before he was killed is an important clue in solving the case, and anyone with information on it should contact authorities.

Courtesy of SLCPD

Courtesy of SLCPD

This information is being released to the public in hopes that someone can identify the people in the video.

Any information should be forwarded to the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) or Jason Jensen, the private investigator on the case.