TRIGGER WARNING: This story may contain content that is disturbing to some readers. Reader discretion is advised.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — An Arizona man has been charged with kidnapping after police report finding a 14-year-old female in a Park City Airbnb closet, according to court documents.

Mike Devine, 32, was issued an arrest warrant on Aug. 14, three days after officials found the teen girl.

Devine, who is from Arizona, was reportedly staying temporarily in Park City in an Airbnb. He allegedly picked up the victim from her home on Aug. 10 and took her to McDonald’s.

According to court documents, the victim said “she didn’t remember much after that except waking up in an apartment” in pain, documents say. The victim also reportedly told police she felt like she had been drugged.

Officials did not disclose how Devine met the victim or information on any previous communication.

After waking up in the apartment early the next morning, police say the victim contacted her mother with an “SOS message” and turned on her location per her mom’s request. Her mother, who had thought she was staying at a friend’s house, then reportedly sent her daughter’s GPS location to Summit County dispatch.

When police arrived at the apartment, they encountered Devine who police said denied anyone else was in the apartment. Documents say the victim had been texting dispatch who told the officers she heard them knocking on the door. Police then reportedly swept the apartment and found the victim in the closet “visibly upset.”

Police also report finding marijuana and drug paraphernalia “in plain view” in the apartment.

Devine has been charged with kidnapping, a second-degree felony, possession or use of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.