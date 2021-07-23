Pleasant View residents asked to reduce water, secondary water shut down anticipated

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (ABC4) – City leaders are asking Pleasant View residents to significantly reduce their use of culinary and secondary water to address current drought conditions.

On July 13, the Pleasant View City Council adopted a joint proclamation encouraging residents to be good stewards of water resources. The proclamation limits outdoor use of culinary water if secondary water companies must shut off resources early and make secondary water inaccessible for outdoor use.

The city says it anticipates that secondary water will be shut down in the coming weeks.

The joint proclamation states:

Current city ordinances limit those with access to secondary water from using culinary water for outdoor watering of grass, vegetation and landscaping;

Those without access to secondary water can continue to use culinary water for outdoor watering until access to secondary water is removed from other residents;

Exceptions include: Watering of trees, shrubbery and plants for personal food production;

Pleasant View City may monitor culinary water usage historic data to determine instances where overuse of water resources occurs. Any user who is determined to have violated this proclamation will be subject to the following: 1st violation – A written warning by Public Works staff 2nd violation – A written notice and a $250 fine applied to culinary water billing 3rd violation – Constitutes a Class C Misdemeanor, with a possible fine, jail time, etc. 4th violation – Public hearing and possible shutoff of a culinary water connection

Any proposals for new development will be carefully scrutinized to determine prospective impacts on the City’s water resources.

The city also states it will not enforce landscape requirements through November 30, 2021, which is when the proclamation is set to expire. Read the full proclamation here: https://www.abc4.com/news/pdf/pdf-pleasant-view-scarcity-of-water-resources/

“The City has noticeably reduced its outdoor watering of parks and public spaces and we encourage residents to do the same,” says Pleasant View Mayor Leonard Call. “These are challenging times, and we are grateful for the efforts of residents, city staff, and all who are working to conserve the precious resource of our local water supply. Our hope is to ensure that water is thoughtfully used and remains protected to retain access to this critical resource to sustain life.”