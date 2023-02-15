BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – Idaho State Police said a Utah man from Pleasant Grove was taken to a local hospital after he was involved in a three-car pileup.

According to police, the crash happened just after 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14 in Bannock County, Idaho. The Utah man, 26, was reportedly driving southbound in a 2011 Ford Econoline on I-15 near mile marker 76, a few miles north of Pocatello.

Another driver, 46 from Brooklyn, New York, was driving a 2019 Volvo Tractor truck and trailer struck the Utahn’s Ford. The Ford was pushed into a 2018 Freightliner truck and trailer driven by a man, 57, from Challis, Idaho, that was slowing down for traffic and weather conditions.

Idaho State Police said the crash blocked the interstate for nearly three hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

The Utah man was taken to a local hospital by ground ambulance. Officials did not disclose his condition.

Idaho State Police say the crash is still under investigation.