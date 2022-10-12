SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing at Pioneer Park that put one man in the hospital with non-life-threatening issues.

Detective Nielsen with the SLCPD said police received information about the stabbing shortly after noon on Wednesday, Oct. 12, and immediately responded to the area.

Officers found the victim with stab wounds and secured the area for Gold Cross and SLC Fire to provide first-aid. The man was later taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Officers were able to locate the suspect and take them into custody without further incident.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Detective Nielsen said an investigation into what happened is still ongoing.

No other information has been provided.