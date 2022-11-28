MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (ABC4) – Officials say the pilot of a small plane that crashed in Mountain Green near Durst Mountain walked six miles to reach cell service and call 911.

The crash happened on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 27, several miles up Cottonwood Canyon Road, according to the Mountain Green Fire Protection District. The pilot miraculously had no injuries.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Mountain Green Fire and Morgan Fire & EMS, along with Morgan Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the pilot’s call. Weber-Morgan 911 helped triangulate the location of the crash site. According to the Mountain Green Fire Protection District, access to the crash was difficult and crews used ATV roads most of the way to the wreckage.

Once crews arrived firefighters “assessed the wreckage, disabled the batteries, and addressed the fuel leak.”