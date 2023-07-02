BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) — On Sunday morning, a passerby noticed that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints‘ Bountiful Utah Temple grounds were vandalized.

It appears someone spray-painted several symbols on the welcome sign. One appears to be a circle-A, which is a widely recognized anarchist symbol, according to a political symbols website. There is also a B0, or BO spray-painted on the sign.

Local residents said they are upset this happened.

“It’s really sad. There’s a lot of work and effort that people have to put into getting that clean up that they shouldn’t have to do,” Brandon Bates, a Bountiful resident and member of the church said.

His daughter, only eight years old, said she was also upset at the vandalism.

“Me and my dad and my brother, we used to come up here and take pictures But now we can’t because people did that,” Lily Bates said.

The Bountiful Utah Temple was opened and dedicated on January 14, 1998, according to the church’s website.

Bountiful Utah Temple Grounds Vandalism, Courtesy of Kade Garner

“If any man defile the temple of God, him shall God destroy; for the temple of God is holy, which temple ye are,” the church’s website includes.

Bountiful Chief of Police Edward Biehler said there are several vandalism incidents across the city with similar symbols. The Police Department is investigating further.