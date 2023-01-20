CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A pickup driver is in critical condition after he crashed into a train in Trenton, Utah, on Thursday, Jan. 19.

According to Cache County Sheriff’s Office, the truck was traveling east on 800 South in Trenton when it collided with a 30-million-pound train that was traveling south. It reportedly took the train half a mile to stop even after the operator pulled the emergency brakes.

The driver, Gary Riddle, sustained severe injuries. No updates on his condition have been provided.

Investigation into the cause of the crash is still ongoing,

No further information is available at this moment.