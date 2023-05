HARRISVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A recent wind storm in Harrisville threw a giant tree into the road, creating quite a scene.

According to the Harrisville Police Department, the City Public Works responded to the incident in the middle of the night.

Courtesy of Harrisville Police Department.

Courtesy of Harrisville Police Department.

Courtesy of Harrisville Police Department.

Courtesy of Harrisville Police Department.

Courtesy of Harrisville Police Department.

Pictures posted by Harrisville PD show an officer posing by the fallen tree, which has branches approximately three-four times the height of the officer.

No further information is available at this time.