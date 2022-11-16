TAYLOR, Utah (ABC4) – A structure fire started in the city of Taylor in West Weber on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Crews from the Weber Fire District and Roy City Fire Dept. responded to the scene in the early morning hours.

Upon arrival, crews found the fire located in a detached garage and “had fire control within minutes,” according to Weber Fire officials.

Courtesy of Weber Fire District

Courtesy of Weber Fire District

Courtesy of Weber Fire District

Courtesy of Weber Fire District

There were reportedly no injuries and no residents were displaced.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office and Weber Area Dispatch 911 & Emergency Services District also assisted in this incident.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.