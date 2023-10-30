PARK CITY (ABC4) — A cat was rescued Monday after being stuck for several hours in a heater vent, according to the Park City Fire District.

Park City fire crews were dispatched to assist a family in rescuing their cat, Monte, who was stuck in a heater vent. Monte had reportedly been suck for nearly 15 hours.

Firefighters were able to access the vent from the light fixture and manipulated the vent to free the cat, PCFD said.

Monte has since been reunited with his family.

Courtesy of Park City Fire District