Chadwick Mobley (left) and the truck he has been know to be driving and residing in (right). (courtesy Utah Department of Public Safety)

CORRINE, Utah (ABC4) — A person of interest in a 2011 homicide investigation in Michigan is believed to be Utah, prompting Michigan State Police to ask Utahns for help in locating him.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, the person of interest has been identified as Chadwick Shane Mobley, 42. He is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighs about 155 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde hair. Mobley was last seen in Corrine, Utah on the morning of Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

DPS said Mobley is known to drive a white 2013 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup truck with dark-tinted windows. The truck reportedly has Utah “Navy Veteran” License Plate that reads 10EA0.

Authorities believe Mobley is living out of his truck and could still be in the state of Utah.

The public is advised not to approach Mobley should they see him. Anyone with information on Mobley, or know of his whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or dial 911.

Utah DPS said local agencies throughout the state and in neighboring states have been made aware of the situation and are on alert.