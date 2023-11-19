PERRY, Utah (ABC4) — A pedestrian was struck by a semi-truck and killed near Perry Saturday night, according to the Utah Dept. of Public Safety.

On Nov. 18, at around 10:50 p.m., a pedestrian entered I-15 northbound at milepost 361.

Officials said the pedestrian was then struck by a semi-truck and killed.

The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi-truck driver was reportedly uninjured in the crash.

“It is unknown at this time why the pedestrian was on the freeway,” DPS officials said.

No further information is available at this time.