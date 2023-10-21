PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — World records were broken today in Park City.

The seventh annual Park City Sunrise Shot Ski event was held this morning, Oct. 21, down the center of Park City’s Historic Main Street. More than 1,340 people drank from a 2,900-foot-long ski, raising $50,000 for local charities, a release states.

Last year, a 2,800 foot long shot ski reportedly served 1,340 people. It took 528 skis end-to-end to raise more than $40,000.

The event was hosted by Park City Sunrise Rotary Club and High West Distillery.

Park City Sunrise Rotary Club member Connie Nelson said the club is grateful to the generous community who help make the event fun and memorable every year. She hoped this year they could break last year’s records to support local grant programs and “fuel big ideas from our innovative, resourceful Park City residents.”

A $25 general admission ticket reportedly included a spot on the shot ski and a token to enjoy a High West specialty drink at High West, the official after-party spot. Additionally, general admission ticket holders received a souvenir shot glass.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A $250 VIP ticket reportedly included a souvenir High West branded shot ski with three shots on the ski, three VIP reserved spots at the shot ski event with High West, three souvenir shot glasses, and three High West hats.

A $600 ticket reportedly included two custom-wrapped skis with three shots, six VIP reserved spots at the shot ski event with High West, six souvenir shot glasses, and six High West hats.

All proceeds went to benefit the Park City Sunrise Rotary Club’s Grant Program for 20 community groups.